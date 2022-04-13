Menu
Denise Lynn Peck
1962 - 2022
BORN
1962
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Fero Funeral Home with Crematory
5955 North Lecanto Highway
Beverly Hills, FL

Denise Lynn Peck

Jan. 26, 1962 – April 3, 2022

ELKHORN - Denise Lynn Peck, age 60, of Elkhorn, WI earned her wings after a long courageous battle with multiple health issues on April 3, 2022 in Crystal River, FL. She was born on January 26, 1962 in Champaign, IL to Donald and Charlene (Bradley) Puchalski. Denise and her husband, Daryl spent half of their time in Beverly Hills, FL as snowbirds for the last 15 years.

Denise lived and breathed HORSES, even trailering them back and forth from Wisconsin to Florida! She also enjoyed traveling, with Africa being her favorite vacation destination. Denise loved all animals and also enjoyed gardening.

She is survived by her beloved husband of 42 years, Daryl Peck; children: Kelly and Ryan Peck; parents, Donald and Charlene Puchalski; brothers: Donald (Trudy) and David (Harmony) Puchalski; brother-in-law Barry Peck; a grandson, Noah Peck; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Per Denise's request, there will be no services. Memorial donations can be made in her name to "The Time Is Now To Help", PO Box 1, Lake Geneva, WI 53147. ([email protected])

Arrangements are entrusted to Fero Funeral Home, 5955 N. Lecanto Hwy., Beverly Hills, FL 34465.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ferofuneralhome.com for the Peck family.


Published by Lake Geneva Regional News on Apr. 13, 2022.
