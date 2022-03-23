Dennis Lee Dupee

March 7, 1945 - March 19, 2022

MAYFIELD, KY - Dennis Lee Dupee, 77, of Mayfield passed away on Saturday, March 19, 2022 at his residence. Dennis was retired from maintenance in auto manufacturing. He will be remembered as a honest man that did not meet a stranger. Dennis was an avid car fanatic and dedicated to his family and friends. His great-grandchildren called him "Santa Claus".

Dennis is survived by two sisters: Darlene Aukstuolis and Pamela McRae (Mike); three grandchildren: Allen Swan, Michael Schladweiler and Courtney Schladweiler; twelve great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Dennis was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew Claude and Clara Schiller Dupee; and three siblings: Rudolph, Dean, and Sandra Dupee.

Memorial services will be held at a later date in Wisconsin.