Dennis "Denny" William Kehoe

1928 - 2020

Dennis "Denny" William Kehoe, 92, of Whitewater passed on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 Glenwood at Mulberry Glen.

Denny was born on June 11, 1928 in Watertown to Charles W. and Anna O. (Dollase) Kehoe. He was a World War II era veteran, stationed in Occupied Japan. After serving his country, he was a UW-Madison graduate that lettered in boxing. He dedicated the rest of his career to education, and was a Professor Emeritus of Spanish and Portuguese at UW-Whitewater. He was an avid linguist.

Denny was a member of the Whitewater Knights of Columbus, an active volunteer with the Latin American Mission Program, and was very involved in the Latino community. He was an active member in the St. Mary's Catholic Church and St. Patrick's Catholic Church. He traveled and taught with college students in Mexico and Spain.

After retiring, he enjoyed traveling with his wife, Rita and singing with the Lake County Country Gentleman Barbershop Choir out of Lake Geneva. He had a wonderful sense of humor and loved to sing.

Dennis is survived by his children, Rita (Parker) Dow, Bill (Heather) Kehoe, Maria (David) Hinners. He was a loving grandpa to Heather (David) Buehler, Holly Dow, Morganne (Andrew) Seiner, Shannon Kehoe, Meghan Kehoe, Alex Hinners, Eric Hinners; and great-grandchildren, Seraphine and Sebastian Buehler. He is also survived by his sister, Jane Boyink; and many nephews and nieces.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Anna Kehoe; wife, Rita (Lassa) Kehoe; brother, Mack Kehoe; and sister, Ethel (Kehoe) Kachelmeier.

A funeral mass took place at 11AM on Monday, December 7, 2020 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Palmyra. Masks and social distancing were required. A graveside service followed at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church in Palmyra or St. Patrick's Catholic Church.

The family would like to give special thanks to Glenwood and Marquardt Hospice for their exceptional care of Denny.

Nitardy Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com