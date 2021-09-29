Diana M. Wells

1956 - 2021

Diana M. Wells, 65, of Genoa City, WI, passed away suddenly Saturday, September 18, 2021 at LeConte Medical Center, in Sevierville, TN.

She was born in Elgin, IL on March 10, 1956, a daughter of the late William and Jean (Stock) Mack.

A graduate of Cary-Grove High School, she obtained her bachelors degree at Roosevelt University and was employed as an accountant at Kraft Foods and Players Bench for over 16 years.

She was married to Robert Wells on Oct. 13, 1990, in Richmond, IL.

Her interests were her family, Special Olympics, gardening, crocheting, knitting, crafting and traveling.

Diana is survived by her husband Robert, a son Mathew, a sister Kathy (Joe) Huemann, of Johnsburg, IL; three brothers: Jim (late Linda) Mack, of Bandon, OR; Bill (Kim) Mack, of Valrico, FL; Joe (Kym) Mack, of Lake Geneva, WI; eight nieces, four nephews, nine great nieces, and three great-nephews. She was preceded by her parents.

Visitation will be from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. Monday September 27, 2021 at Ehorn-Adams Funeral Home 10011 Main St., Richmond, IL. Mass of Resurrection at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday September 28, 2021 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 10519 Main St., Richmond, IL, with Msgr. Martin Heinz officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Diana's name to Special Olympics Wisconsin Region 7, C/O Ann Cerne, 2310 Crossroads Dr, Ste 1000, Madison, WI 53718.

Due to COVID, masks and social distancing will be required by attendees.

For information, please call 815 678-7311 or visit www.ehornadams.com.