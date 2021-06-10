Menu
Diane R. Krause
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Steinke Funeral Home & Cremation Services
515 Center St
Lake Geneva, WI

Diane R. Krause

Feb. 24, 1946 - May 31, 2021

LINN TOWNSHIP-

Diane R. Krause age 75, of Linn Township passed to eternal life surrounded by her family at home on Monday, May 31, 2021. Diane was born on February 24, 1946 in Harvard, Illinois the daughter of the late George and Marie (Lewis) Hollister. She married Charles Krause on April 29, 1967 in Harvard, Illinois. She was employee of FilterTech in Harvard, Illinois for many years. She was the loving wife of Charles; mother of Steven (Katrina) Krause, Charles Krause, Jr. and Vort Dom; grandmother of Kayla, Karla, Serena, Abriana, Adelynn, Evan, Zack, Caleb, Kylee, Tyler and Myiah. Also surviving are her siblings; Dorothy Berry, Russell Hollister and David Hollister and sister-in-law Sharon Rogge; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents. Diane loved to play Bingo and Elvis. She will be dearly missed and Forever in Our Hearts.

Private services were held. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home of Lake Geneva, Wisconsin is proudly serving the Krause Family.


Published by Lake Geneva Regional News on Jun. 10, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Steinke Funeral Home & Cremation Services
