Diane Wilson

March 5, 1947 - December 6, 2021

BURLINGTON - Diane Wilson, 74, of Burlington, WI, passed away Monday, December 6, 2021 at her home.

She was born in East Troy, WI on March 5, 1947. Her early life was spent on the family farm in East Troy and Burlington and she graduated from St. Mary Catholic School. She was married to Bob Wilson, and following marriage, they resided in East Troy. Later in life Diane returned and lived in Burlington.

Diane worked as a manager for Community Bank of Elkhorn, WI and other banks. She was a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church in East Troy and enjoyed gardening, cooking, maintaining her home and raising her five children.

Diane is survived by her children: Timothy Robert, Michelle Marie (Steve), William Lester (Dede), Robert John and Matthew George; and grandchildren: Matthew Robert, Kasmira Mary, Libby Delilah, Ellie Rose and Chase William, and her cat Sabrina. She was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents, Lester and Margaret Shepherd.

The family would like to thank Aurora Burlington Hospital and Aurora West Allis Hospital for providing excellent medical care, along with neighbor Tracy and Dr. Gander.

Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Saturday December 11, 2021 at Noon at St. Peter's Catholic Church in East Troy, WI. (1981 Beulah Ave. East Troy, WI). Relatives and friends can visit with the family at Diane's home 409 Dardis Drive in Burlington on Friday, December 10, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.

