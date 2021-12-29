Dolores Wilander

June 10, 1926 - Dec. 8, 2021

LAKE GENEVA - Dolores Wilander, 95, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at her home in Lake Geneva, WI, in the care of her sons and the amazing people at Aurora Home Hospice Care.

Dolores was born on June 10, 1926 in Petosky, MI to her loving parents, John and Hazel McPherson and her siblings Marianne, John "Bud", and Gilbert "Red". The family moved to Chicago where she met Edward Wilander at Von Steuben High School. Edward and Dolores married on September 10, 1949 in Chicago.

She was Mom to sons: William, John (Sue), and Robert (Vicki); and daughter Carol. She was Gramma to her treasured grandchildren: William (Sarah), Amanda and Cassandra. And, most happily, Great-Gramma to Bill and Sara's daughter Tallulah. She was also a very popular Aunt Honey to a whole slew of nieces and nephews and their children.

Dolores moved from the family home in Morton Grove, IL to Lake Geneva in 1992 where she was active in the Women's Club, was a Docent at the Lake Geneva Historical museum and a volunteer at Lakeland Hospital in Elkhorn. In Morton Grove, she was a stay at home mom who kept the doors of her home wide open and coffee brewing for a wide range of family friends and neighbors. Hers was a life long and well lived.

There will be a private graveside service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in the name of Dolores and Carol may be given to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF), a link has been provided on the funeral homes website.

To post an online condolence please visit www.derrickfuneralhome.com.

Derrick Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the family of Dolores Wilander.