Donald Peter Wubs

1933 - 2021

WILLIAMS BAY - Donald Peter Wubs was born November 18, 1933 in Chicago, Illinois to Fritz and Martha (Meyer) Wubs. He passed away on Monday, May 24, 2021 at Aurora Lakeland Hospital in Elkhorn, Wisconsin.

Don had a passion for life which he lived to the fullest that he could. He always put forth a positive attitude which uplifted the spirits of those around him. He grew up in Chicago, Illinois and attended Lane Tech High School. In his senior year of high school, he was drafted into the Army. He served as a corporal in the Army because of his previous experience in the National Guard. While stationed in Joplin, Missouri, he met his first wife Donna Doolin whom he married in 1955 and had a son, Thomas Lee, in 1959.

After serving in the Army, he studied carpentry through a 4-year apprenticeship. Very quickly after that, he partnered with a friend to go full-time into carpentry. In 1966, he joined a friend to create a business called Gem Coat and during those years his desire for mission work increased. He retired in 1979 which set him up for the mission work he so desired to pursue. He had the opportunity to work at Moody Church along with Door of Hope Rescue Mission on the South Side of Chicago. He worked at Des Plaines Bible Church doing many repair jobs. For many years Don was involved in Awana either serving on the Awana Board, helping at the Awana Olympics, or assisting with Awana Clubs at his church. He also had the privilege of traveling for Awana overseas to Hong Kong, Korea, Japan, and China to name a few. During those mission trips, Don aided in starting up Awana Clubs telling Bible stories as well as performing magic shows to share the gospel with boys and girls. Don used his talent of carpentry to build many churches in and around the suburbs of Chicago.

After many faithful years of building churches, he moved to Harvard, Illinois to work for Royal Oak Farm Orchard. He used his carpentry skills around the orchard. While working at the orchard, he met his second wife Joyce Martin whom he married. They were married for almost 21 years! Don and his wife resided in Williams Bay, Wisconsin. They were involved at Calvary Community Church. Each and every Sunday Don would pass out bulletins always with a smile.

Donald is survived by his wife Joyce (DeVries) Martin; daughter-in-law Kerry (Kohl) Wubs; grandchildren Brittany (Eldridge) Miller, Haley (Kevin) Crow, and Cody Wubs; great granddaughter Kylur; as well as his sister-in-law Shirley Wubs.

He was preceded in death by his son Thomas Lee Wubs; brothers: John and Fred Wubs; and former wife, Donna Doolin.

A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, June 5, 2021 from 3:30 PM until the time of service at 4:30 PM at Calvary Community Church, N2620 Harris Rd. (at Hwy 50) Lake Geneva, WI. In lieu of flowers, all donations can be made to Awana in honor of Don Wubs at https://www.awana.org/donate/.

For more information visit www.ToyntonFuneralHome.com or call 262-275-2171.