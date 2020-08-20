Donna Mae Furman

1938 - 2020

Donna Mae Furman was born October 2, 1938 in Illinois to Joseph F. and Anna M. (Klaisner) Serp. She passed away on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Holton Manor in Elkhorn.

Donna graduated from the James Ward Thorne School of Nursing at Northwestern University, in Chicago, IL, as a Registered Nurse. She married Robert Furman, January 30, 1960, in Chicago, and was happily married for 54 years until his passing in 2014.

Donna was active in many clubs and organizations in the Lake Geneva area including the Williams Bay Civic League, American Association of University Women (AAUW), Fontana Garden Club, Cedar Point Park Neighbors and Open Arms Free Clinic Volunteers. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who will be greatly missed by her family and many friends.

Donna is survived by her children Michael (Julia) Furman and Valerie (Bob) Crawford; grandchildren Lindsey and Jake Crawford; and great-grandson Zayden Calahan

Due to the current pandemic there are no services scheduled at this time.

In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Open Arms Free Clinic, 205 E. Commerce Court, Suite A, Elkhorn, WI 53121 For more information visit www.ToyntonFuneralHome.com or call 262-275-2171