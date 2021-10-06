Menu
Eleanor J. Oleston
FUNERAL HOME
Betzer Funeral Home
118 S 2Nd St
Delavan, WI

Eleanor G. Oleston

Eleanor G. Oleston, 85yrs. Lifelong Resident of Delavan, WI, passed to eternal life on Monday, September 27, 2021 at Rosewood Manor. Visitation will be held at the FUNERAL HOME (118 S. 2nd St, Delavan) on Friday, October 1, 2021 from 12:00-2:00 p.m. with service at 2:00 p.m., Pastor Chuck Cervenka Officiating. Interment to follow at Spring Grove Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers, memorials to the Wisconsin Alzheimer's Association Appreciated.

Lazarczyk Family Funeral Homes, Betzer Chapel of Delavan, WI is proudly serving the family.


Published by Lake Geneva Regional News on Oct. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
1
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Lazarczyk Family Funeral Homes - Betzer Chapel
118 South 2nd Street, DELAVAN, WI
Oct
1
Service
2:00p.m.
Lazarczyk Family Funeral Homes - Betzer Chapel
118 South 2nd Street, DELAVAN, WI
Betzer Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May the God of comfort bring the family peace.
Jan
October 10, 2021
