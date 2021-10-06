Eleanor G. Oleston

Eleanor G. Oleston, 85yrs. Lifelong Resident of Delavan, WI, passed to eternal life on Monday, September 27, 2021 at Rosewood Manor. Visitation will be held at the FUNERAL HOME (118 S. 2nd St, Delavan) on Friday, October 1, 2021 from 12:00-2:00 p.m. with service at 2:00 p.m., Pastor Chuck Cervenka Officiating. Interment to follow at Spring Grove Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers, memorials to the Wisconsin Alzheimer's Association Appreciated.

Lazarczyk Family Funeral Homes, Betzer Chapel of Delavan, WI is proudly serving the family.