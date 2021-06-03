Elfriede Maria Kirchner

1934 - 2021

RACINE - On Wednesday February 17 2021, Elfriede Maria Kirchner, loving wife and mother of two children, passed away at age 86.

"Elfie" was born on December 24, 1934 in Rosenberg, Czech Republic to Josef and Anna (Holzl) Brunner. As a result of World War II, Elfie was displaced from the Czech Republic and eventually resettled in Schwabisch Gmuend, West Germany. There she met Lieutenant Edward T. Kirchner Jr. who was serving in the United States Army and they married on June 22, 1958. Moving to the Chicago area, they raised two sons, Edward III and Eric.

Elfie quickly adapted to life in the United States. She loved to travel, often visiting the West with friends and family. She had a great passion for cooking, willing to not only recreate dishes from her original homeland but also branching out to French and Italian cuisine. Elfie was also a great fan of classical music. While her favorites were the works of Beethoven, she had a wide and deep knowledge across the range of classical music. Most importantly she loved her children and was quick to laugh, seeing humor in everyday events. She was also a great friend, keeping up lifelong friendships from Europe and growing new ones in the United States.

Elfie was preceded in death by her father, Josef, and mother, Anna. She is survived by her husband Edward Jr., and her son Edward III and his wife Denise (Kennelly), her son Eric and his wife Kate (Simpson), and her grandchildren Edward, Gordon and Alexandra.

Funeral services will be held at Friday, June 11, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Lake Geneva Congregational Church, 715 Wisconsin Street, Lake Geneva, WI