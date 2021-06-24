Elizabeth P. Munson Wolfe

Oct. 17, 1951 - May 17, 2021

Elizabeth P. Munson Wolfe left this world gently on May 17, 2021 with her loving daughter, Abbey and sister, Susan by her side. With Abbey as her advocate and tireless researcher, Libby bravely fought Cholangiocarcinoma for nearly six years after being told that she had only 6-12 months from the time of her diagnosis in 2015. Libby was strong and determined that, through all of the many treatments she endured, she would make things better for current and future fighters of this awful disease, and she succeeded.

Libby was born on October 17, 1951 in New Haven, CT to the late Robert F. Munson, Sr. and Frances Trowbridge Munson of Roxbury, CT. She worked in the family grocery story and pitched in raising her younger siblings. As a youth, Libby was always busy. She attended Booth Free School and graduated from Washington High School in 1969. Although she always had many family responsibilities, she also had many friends with whom she made wonderful memories, including seeing the Beatles at Shea Stadium.

Libby graduated from Lynchburg College in 1973. She came back to Connecticut and worked at Yale University. After that she left for Chicago where she worked in the real estate business for several years and eventually found her true passion as a Montessori educator. She loved her weekends at her cabin in Williams Bay, WI on Geneva Lake.

Libby's dream of becoming a mom became a reality in 1983 when her daughter, Abbey was born. Libby loved being a mom, and she was truly an exceptional one! The family moved to Williams Bay full-time when Abbey was a toddler. Libby founded Lake Geneva Montessori School which she passionately ran for many years. She had the honor of working with so many beautiful children over the years and it fed her soul. Owning LGMS allowed Libby to do work she was passionate about while playing a very present role as a Mother. Libby never missed a school event, sporting event, etc. and always volunteered to help at Abbey's school, with the Girl Scouts, etc. She beautifully balanced both worlds. LGMS is still in operation today under new ownership. After selling the school, Libby continued to work in property management while completing her Masters Degree. She worked briefly in social work before returning to her passion as the Director of Early Childhood Education at Chiaravalle Montessori School in Evanston, IL.

Libby loved raising her daughter in beautiful Williams Bay. She developed a community of loving friends who always supported each other and managed to get into some fun mischief over the years too! Libby's positivity was contagious, and she created a magical childhood for Abbey which she continued forward with her grandchildren. In 2012 Libby's first grandchild, Elizabeth, was born (named after Libby). In 2016 Libby's second grandchild, Jacob was born. She loved being a "Mimi" and was so proud of her grandchildren, who absolutely adored her. She was a bright light in this world and touched so many people with her beautiful spirit. Libby was a gentle, kind and loving soul who was always quick to offer a helping hand. Up until her last moments, she was trying to find a way to help others, especially her fellow warriors fighting this terrible disease.

To honor her memory and carry forward her passion for helping others, in lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Libby Wolfe Cholangiocarcinoma Fund. Your donations will help work towards finding a cure and preventing families from suffering such tragic losses. Donations can be made at the following website: https://cholangiocarcinoma.org/libby/

Libby leaves her loving daughter and son in law: Abbey and Shane Sprague; her grandchildren: Elizabeth Sprague and Jacob Sprague; her siblings: Bob (Muffy) Munson, Melanie Unterman, Andy (Lori) Munson and Susan (Ed) Gagnon; her cousin, Tom Henderson; several wonderful nieces and nephews and countless friends that were like family, including her amazing Cholangiocarcinoma family.

A Memorial Service for Libby will be held at a later date.