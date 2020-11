Elmer "Butch" L. Schutt

Elmer "Butch" L. Schutt, age 72, of Walworth, WI passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at his home.

A visitation will be held at the Betzer Family Funeral Home (118 S. 2nd St, Delavan) on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a short service at 2 p.m. Graveside service and burial will take place at the Walworth Cemetery at 3 p.m.

