Emmett K. Smelser

August 20, 1942 - August 13, 2021

RICHMOND, IN - Emmett K. Smelser, age 78, died on Friday, August 13, 2021, at Reid Memorial Hospital in Richmond, IN.

He was born August 20, 1942, to Emmett L. Smelser and Rose Eleanor (Rigg) Smelser in Kingston, PA.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years Carol Jean (Stoltenberg) Smelser and their five children: Erik L., Groton, CT; Karl W. (Melissa), Glenshaw, PA; Garth E. (Julie), Falmouth, MA; Josie Smelser Tipton (Matthew), Sterling Heights, MI; and Anna Smelser Young (Jim), Mount Clemens, MI. He enjoyed and was very proud of his 14 grandchildren.

One of four children, he is survived by his sister, Carol Smelser Perry, Baldwin, WI, and brother, Edwin B. Smelser of Harker Heights, TX. An older sister, Eleanor Lee, died in 1977. As he grew up, the family lived in numerous communities in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa and Wisconsin. He graduated from Badger High School in Lake Geneva, WI.

Next to his wife and children, Emmett most loved the newspaper business in which over 39 years he was a reporter, editor and publisher for five newspapers in Indiana and Ohio. An English and history graduate of Valparaiso University, he began his newspaper career in 1964 as a reporter for The Vidette-Messenger in Valparaiso, IN.

He briefly left the newspaper business during a teacher shortage to teach social studies and journalism from 1965-68 at Washington Township High School in Valparaiso. Receiving a master's degree in journalism from Ball State University in Indiana, he was a reporter, copy editor, editorial writer and executive editor for The Palladium-Item in Richmond, IN, from 1968-87. In 1985 he served as a loaned editorial writer for USA Today in the nation's capital.

In 1987 he became editor and publisher of The Marietta Times in Marietta, OH, before returning to Richmond as president and publisher from 1993-2001. Thereafter, he was president and publisher of The Star Press in Muncie, IN, from 2001-05 and also 2004-05 president and publisher of The Chronicle-Tribune in Marion, IN.

During his newspaper years, he also taught news writing and editing at Indiana University East, Miami University, Earlham College and Marietta College, and media law and ethics at Ball State University. He was a member of the Ball State Journalism Hall of Fame and served on the boards of the Indiana Associated Press Managing Editors and the Hoosier State Press Association Foundation.

Emmett was a fierce advocate for the First Amendment freedoms of speech and press. He loved small town journalism and devoted his career to providing local readers news and information about their communities. Highly involved in local affairs, he proudly served on the boards of United Ways, chambers of commerce, community foundations, literacy organizations and symphony orchestras. A member of Rotary clubs since 1987, he was a Major Donor to The Rotary Foundation, a member of the Bequest Society, a Paul Harris Fellow and member of the Paul Harris Society.

After retirement in 2005 he spent many years in Marana, AZ, where he enjoyed mountain hiking, playing tennis, and walks with his golden retrievers. He served on the board and as president of the Highlands at Dove Mountain Homeowners Association in Marana. In retirement he wrote six suspense novels based on stories from his newspaper career and personal experiences.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 9, 2021, at First English Lutheran Church in Richmond where he was a member since 1977. His cremains will be inurned in the columbarium of the church's Prayer Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Rotary Foundation or Wayne County Foundation.