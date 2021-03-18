Everil A. Quist

1930 - 2021

Everil A. Quist, age 90, of Stevens Point, WI died on March 10, 2021 at St. Michael's Hospital.

Everil was born March 18, 1930 to the late Albert and Martha (Carlson) Quist in Litchfield, MN. He was raised on the family dairy and hog farm. He attended a small country school until the 8th grade. Everil completed his high school education at Grove City High School and graduated from the University of Minnesota School of Agriculture in 1948.

Everil was inducted into the US Navy on January 10, 1951. During his time of service, he was stationed inCuba, Canada, Morocco, West Africa, and Port Hueneme, California. He was honorably discharged November 5, 1954.

He married Joyce Hendrickson on August 20, 1951 in Minnesota. She preceded him in death on February 1, 2013. Everil married Lois Peterson on May 3, 2014.

In his earlier years, Everil worked as a sales manager for Land O'Lakes Cooperative, McHenry FS Cooperatives, and Pearson Agri-Systems. He later became a self-employed career business consultant. In his retirement years, Everil worked as a volunteer with USAID, traveling to Asia, Africa, and Europe. He also kept busy working for Courtesy Cab, Duralum Siding & Windows, and George S. May International Company.

Everil will be remembered as a loving husband, father, and grandfather. His role as a sales representative, business consultant, and his volunteer activism with USAID will always echo his personal perseverance and dedication. In his earlier years, Everil enjoyed working on the family farm, participating in 4-H activities, fox hunting, and developing his faith. Everil always immersed himself within his community, as he was a member of numerous associations, clubs, and civic organizations. He enjoyed public speaking, international travel, and his collector cars. His faith was important to him, and Everil was a dedicated member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church.

Survivors include his wife, Lois; children: Larry (Debbie) Quist, Ronald (Jean Olson) Quist, James (Lynn) Quist, and Randy (Linda) Quist; 14 grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; brother, Paul (Rachel) Quist; and extended family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Joyce; parents, Albert and Martha; and brother, Charles.

A time of Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 18 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Boston Funeral Home. A private Funeral Service will be held at Boston Funeral Home. Interment will be held at a later date in Plover Cemetery.