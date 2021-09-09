Florence Archer Merkin

1925 - 2021

WALWORTH - Florence Archer Merkin of Walworth, WI and formerly of Wheaton, IL and Lake Geneva, WI. passed away peacefully on September 1, 2021, after a two-year battle with cancer. She was born in 1925 to Leroy and Edna Hickey, in Whitewater WI.

She attended nurses training at the Methodist Hospital in Madison, WI from 1943 to 1945, but was denied her degree because she married Lee Archer, before he was to be shipped out in the navy!! They raised four boys in Wheaton. She resumed her education in 1974-1976, at College of DuPage, to graduate with an associate degree in nursing. She worked for many years at the Glen Ellyn Clinic and Central DuPage Hospital.

Her lifelong love of horses came to fruition in 1964 when the family acquired their first American Saddlebred. Many more followed over the next fifty years. She loved showing them in fine harness classes all over the Midwest. She introduced two of her sons to the horse world, who would continue in it. She was a member of the American Saddlebred Horse Association, American Horse Show Association, Mid America Horse Show Association, Linn Neighborly Club of Lake Geneva and several others. She was a member and elder at the Linn Presbyterian Church of Lake Geneva. She married Victor Merkin in 1978 in Lake Geneva, WI, where they enjoyed many wonderful years at his lake side cabin until his passing.

She was also predeceased by her son, Steven Peter Archer (Cindy) and her stepdaughter, Ellen Merkin Hill (Don).

She is survived by her sons: Lee Roy Archer (Carol, dec.), Robert Stanley Archer (Mark Pence), John Timothy Archer, (Kathy). Stepsons, Robert Merkin (Fran), and Richard Merkin, (Susan, dec.); also 11 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at the Linn Presbyterian Church in Lake Geneva on Monday, September 20, 2021. Visitation at 10:00 AM with service to follow at 11:00 AM.

In lieu of flowers memorials would be appreciated to Lakeland Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 1000, Elkhorn, WI. 53121 or Linn Presbyterian Church, W3335 Willow Rd., Lake Geneva, WI 53147.

The family would especially like to thank her dear friends and neighbors, the Featherstone family, Emery, Cary, and Anna, who have all been wonderful support for many years. We also are grateful for the attentive and caring Hospice team of Aurora at Home, and Golden Years Nursing Care Center.

