Frank Quinn Hayden
FUNERAL HOME
Toynton Funeral Home
328 Kenosha Street
Walworth, WI

Frank Quinn Hayden

Sep. 23, 1942 - Sep. 2, 2021

ZENDA - Frank Quinn Hayden was born September 23, 1942, in Black River Falls, Wisconsin to Gilbert Lee and Virginia Ellen (Quinn) Hayden. He passed away on Thursday, September 2, 2021, at his home in Zenda, surrounded by his family.

Frank truly believed he was the richest man in the world measured by the love of his family. He utilized the skills he learned at a young age, working with Tom Gavin, to start his own construction company and pier business, and later developed his notoriety for being a skilled heavy equipment operator.

Those that knew him, knew the rough rugged cowboy was really a warm hearted, generous, and loving man. He found himself at peace in his saddle, whether that meant gracefully trotting through an open field or one time taking on a bet to ride his horse into a Fontana lakefront bar.

Frank is survived by his wife of 57 years Kay Louise (Loudenbeck), whom he married on May 9, 1964, in Zenda; his children: Corey (Sheila) Hayden and Kelly (Dan Wedige) Hayden; grandchildren: Jacob Moore, Vince (Nicole) Wedige, Emma Wedige, Connor Hessman, and Landre Staggs; great grandson Weston Wedige; sister Ann and nephew Jeff Wilson.

He was preceded in death by his parents and nephew Craig Wilson.

A Celebration of Life visitation is scheduled for Saturday, September 18 from 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. at the Linn Nature Conservancy Park, 1450 Maple Ridge Rd, Lake Geneva, WI, and private burial will take place at a later date.

For more information visit www.ToyntonFuneralHome.com or call the funeral home at 262-275-2171


Published by Lake Geneva Regional News on Sep. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
18
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Linn Nature Conservancy Park
1450 Maple Ridge Rd, Lake Geneva, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Toynton Funeral Home
I went to high school with Frank & Kay Hayden. I considered them good friends. We have lost touch over the years (I live in Eagle River, WI now), but used to see each other at the Walworth County Fair. Frank always had a smile and was a great guy. My condolences to Kay and the family. (I tried to call Kay, but no longer have an active number for her). God bless you!!! Aud
Audrey Ryer Kammes
September 24, 2021
Linn Township has lost 2 legends, Frank Hayden and Glenn Reed. My father-in-law Bernie Polek depended on those 2 during the 70s and 80s for all sorts of projects including snow plowing, pier maintenance and a variety of construction needs. Bernie knew he could call both of them at anytime of the day or night. They became good friends. Our family expresses our sympathy to the family. Sincerely, Tom Kwiatkowski
Tom Kwiatkowski
September 17, 2021
