Frederick J. Vilona

1928 - 20021

Frederick J. Vilona, age 92, of Fontana passed away on Saturday, February 6, 2021 at home in Fontana. He was born in Chicago on February 21, 1928 to James and Rose Vilona. Fred proudly served in the U.S. Marines. He was an owner/operator of a contracting company in the greater Chicago area. Fred was married to Bibiane Duncan and she passed away on March 3, 2019.

Fred is survived by his two sons, Chris Vilona, of Fontana; and Scott (Meghan) Vilona, of Fontana; two grandchildren, Roman and Cassidy; and Irene Vilona-LaBonne.

Fred is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Bibiane; two sisters and two brothers.

Memorial Services will be held at 6:00 P.M. on Friday, February 19, 2021 at Monroe Funeral Home, 604 E. Walworth Avenue in Delavan. Visitation will be held from 4:00 P.M. until the time of the service on Friday at the funeral home. MONROE FUNERAL HOME in Delavan is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com