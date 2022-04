Gary Don Ahnert

LAKE GENEVA - Gary Don Ahnert, husband, father, brother, friend, mentor, coach, pillar of the Geneva Lakes Community, passed at home, March 30, 2022, surrounded by loved ones.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be May 22, 2022 at 1:00 PM at Covenant Harbor.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made toward the memorial service through Linda Ahnert.

All are welcome. Face masks are optional.

Casual or camp attire suggested.