Genevieve M. Coby

VERONA - Genevieve M. Coby, 62, of Verona, WI passed away on Tuesday, December 14, 2021.

A Family Celebration of Life will be held at the Delavan Arboretum in Spring of 2022. Lazarczyk Family Funeral Homes, Betzer Chapel of Delavan, WI is proudly serving the family.