George E. Hibbard

Feb. 21, 1931 - Dec. 23, 2021

LAKE GENEVA - George E. Hibbard, lifelong resident of Lake Geneva, went home to his Lord and Savior on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at Golden Years, Lake Geneva.

George was born on February 21, 1931 to Lucius and Ida (Rutherford) Hibbard in Manatee, FL. The family of six, George being the youngest, relocated back to Lake Geneva when he was six months old. They had gone to Florida looking for work during the Great Depression. George attended Lake Geneva High School where he met the love of his life, Arlene Yakes. After high school, George served in the Korean War as a radio ham operator in the U.S. Marine Corps. On October 17, 1953, George and Arlene were united in marriage at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Lake Geneva.

George worked for Wisconsin Southern Gas Co. for eight years before becoming a partner in Culligan Water in Lake Geneva in 1963. He built the Culligan Dealership into a family-owned business and was proud to be the local Culligan man. He served on the Dealer Advisory Council for Culligan International and received multiple awards for being a top dealership in the United States. He also was a member of the Wisconsin Water Quality Association as well as served on the Lake Geneva Water Commission.

George loved his family and considered all his friends as family. He welcomed all into his home with a smile and a hug. He enjoyed traveling to the family cabin in northern Wisconsin in the summer and Palm Springs for a few months in the winter. He loved fishing and deer hunting with his sons, grandsons, and nephews. Always good stories to tell from those trips.

George was an active member of Trinity Church in Pell Lake where he served on the building committee.

George is survived by the love of his life, Arlene; his sons: Wayne (Sally Tarnowski) and Steve (Cynthia); and his daughters: Sue (Andy) Dammeir and Julie (Tom) Bence. His grandchildren: Eric and Kirsten Hibbard, Jonathan Hibbard, Cole (Elizabeth) Dammeir, Ali (Jeb) Meier, Kyle (Chelsey) Bence and Jared Bence; his great-grandchildren: Everett Hibbard, Logan and Bode Dammeir, Hadley, Madison, and Julian Meier, and Grace and Ella Bence; his sisters-in-law: Louise Hibbard and Ruth Hibbard. He has several nieces and nephews as well as dear friends that he called family.

George was preceded in death by his parents and his siblings, Georgiana Rote, Wes Hibbard and Horace Hibbard. His father-in-law and mother-in-law, August and Grace Yakes, brothers-in-law, Butch Rote, Bob Yakes, Palmer DeLap and sisters-in-law, Janet Yakes, Lois DeLap and Jeanie Fedorovich. His son, Timothy Hibbard, and grandson, David Hibbard.

Visitation will be at Trinity Church, W775 Geranium Road, Pell Lake, WI on Monday, January 3, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. -11:00 a.m. The celebration of his life will follow visitation at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trinity Church. A link has been provided on Derrick Funeral Home's website.

