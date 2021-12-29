George Shaban

April 17, 1948 - Dec. 18, 2021

LAKE GENEVA - With heavy hearts we announce the passing of George. He was born in Vienna, Austria, then came to America at one year old. He was raised in Chicago in Ukrainian Village then later on NW side. He attended Holy Name Cathedral High School and graduated from University of Illinois.

In 1986, George and family moved to Lake Geneva, WI. He is survived by his wife, Jean; sons: Kristopher (Jamie), George (Christal), Alex and Erik; brother, Walter (Lorna); four grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. George was preceeded in death by his parents: Wasyl and Olga; brother, Roman and his beloved Huckelberry.

A celebration of life will be held later.