George Shaban
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021

George Shaban

April 17, 1948 - Dec. 18, 2021

LAKE GENEVA - With heavy hearts we announce the passing of George. He was born in Vienna, Austria, then came to America at one year old. He was raised in Chicago in Ukrainian Village then later on NW side. He attended Holy Name Cathedral High School and graduated from University of Illinois.

In 1986, George and family moved to Lake Geneva, WI. He is survived by his wife, Jean; sons: Kristopher (Jamie), George (Christal), Alex and Erik; brother, Walter (Lorna); four grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. George was preceeded in death by his parents: Wasyl and Olga; brother, Roman and his beloved Huckelberry.

A celebration of life will be held later.


Published by Lake Geneva Regional News on Dec. 29, 2021.
Dear Jean, so sorry to see that George passed away. I saw it in the obituary. Nobody told me. I hope you and your family accept my condolences. I hope the relief overcomes your grief soon. With my heart-felt sympathy, I empathize with you, Jeff.
Jeff Giovannetti
January 10, 2022
George always had a smile on his face! He will be deeply missed! Rest in eternal peace George!
Bill Ramos
Friend
January 5, 2022
Jean and family, I was devastated by the news of George´s death. We´re in Florida and over the last few years I haven´t seen George but during the 1990s and early 2000s we golfed all the time, either at Hillmoor or Grand Geneva. Fred, George and I had great times together. Maybe it was our ethnic backgrounds but we had wonderful times together even coming to Florida together. Jean, I know George was a treasure to you. I will always remember the fun we had, especially at Hillmoor. My best to you and your family and accept my sincere sympathy. May God bless, Tom Kwiatkowski.
Thomas Kwiatkowski
January 1, 2022
Dear Jean and Family, Please know how sorry we are to hear of George's passing. He was such a genuine and kind person. His energy and joy in living was contagious. We will miss his smile, his stories, and his presence in the neighborhood. Our thoughts and prayers are with you. Kim, Len, Gavin, & Amber
Kim Blaeser & Len Wardzala
December 29, 2021
