Geraldine Ann Stanek (Adam)

April 9, 1933 - Dec. 25, 2021

PELL LAKE - Geraldine Ann Stanek (Adam), age 88, of Pell Lake, WI, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 25, 2021 at Alden Estates of Barrington, IL. Daughter of the late Matthew and Lottie (Kobus) Adam, Geraldine was born on April 9, 1933, in Chicago, IL. She was united in marriage to the late Theodore John Stanek, who preceded her in death in 1999.

Geraldine worked as a secretary during her life, and often worked two jobs to provide the best possible life for her five children. Geraldine was a loving, caring, helpful person, described by her kids as a super provider. A member of St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church of Lake Geneva, WI, Geraldine relied heavily on her strong Catholic faith to guide her through life. She was a social butterfly who loved to talk and made friends anywhere she went. She was an avid reader, loved animals, played Bingo, crocheted, enjoyed baking, loved Elvis, and was happy being in the sunshine.

Geraldine is survived by her children: Theodore Stanek II, Jeffrey (Janet) Stanek, Martin (Debbie) Stanek, Ann Migliorato, and Caroline (Richard) Stromich; grandchildren: Thomas Repa, Robert Repa, Elizabeth (Jose) Rolon, Joseph Stanek, Jeffrey (Lisa) Stanek II, Jill (Michael) Pacyna, Jill Stanek, Martin (Erika) Stanek, Starla (Jose) Villareal, Annie Clark, Nichole (John Robertson) Migliorato, Amy Migliorato, Stacey Migliorato, Jennifer (Zachary) Auclair, Jeremiah (Ashley) Stromich, Joshua Stromich, and Jessica Stromich; 38 great-grandchildren; and her sister, Shirley Joynt. She was preceded in death by her husband, Theodore Stanek; her parents, Matthew and Lottie Adam; great-grandson, Donnie Migliorato; brother-in-law, William Joynt; son-in-law, Michael Migliorato; and daughter-in-law Marilyn Stanek.

Friends and family are invited to a visitation on Friday, December 31, 2021, from 9:30 AM until 11:30 AM at Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home, 113 Freeman St., Genoa City, WI 53128. Mass of Christian burial will take place at 12:00 PM at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 148 W. Main St., Lake Geneva, WI, 53147. Interment to follow at Bloomfield Cemetery in Pell Lake. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Geraldine's family. Online condolences haaselockwoodfhs.com.

Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home and Crematory of Genoa City completed arrangements for the Stanek family.