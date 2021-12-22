Gertrude "Trudy" Schubert

March 29, 1939 - Dec. 11, 2021

Gertrude "Trudy" Schubert, 82, of Walworth passed away peacefully Saturday, December 11, 2021 surrounded by her family at Mercyhealth Hospital in Williams Bay.

Trudy was born on March 29, 1939, in Chicago to Veronica and Sam Galbraith. After finishing school, Trudy worked at the International Harvester in Chicago.

On April 10, 1976, Trudy married Fred Schubert, a firefighter, at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Chicago.

Shortly after their wedding, Fred and Trudy moved to Fontana and built a home on Stearns Road. While living in Fontana, Trudy served on the Fontana School Board, and worked as the children's librarian in Williams Bay.

In 1995, Fred and Trudy built a home in the Oak Knolls subdivision in Walworth.

Trudy was well-known in the Walworth community for baking goods to give to the police and fire departments, attending village board meetings and playing light-hearted practical jokes on her friends and neighbors.

Fred and Trudy enjoyed dining out throughout the Walworth area with their many friends.

Trudy was active with charities in the Walworth County area through donations from her children's books.

She authored multiple children's books, which she self-published. All the revenue from the books were donated to charities including Inspiration Ministries, VIP Services and the Walworth County Child Advocacy Center.

Trudy is survived by her husband, Fred Schubert, and four sons: Keith Otto (Shari), Brian Otto (Carrie) Curt Otto (Latisha) and Freddie (Alesia) Schubert. She is also survived by five grandchildren: Devin, Ryan, Lyle, Myra and Ryland.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Jim Galbraith and sisters: Mary Sue and Ronnie Galbraith.

A celebration of life will be held at Crandall's Restaurant on Tuesday, January 4, 2021 between noon and 1:00 p.m. The restaurant is looking for an approximate attendance. Please contact Fred Schubert, to let him know if you can make it.