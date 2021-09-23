Glenn R. Reed

Aug. 8, 1934 - Sep. 15, 2021

SPRING GROVE - Glenn R. Reed, formerly of Linn Township, Lake Geneva and currently of Spring Grove, IL. Passed away on Wednesday September 15, 2021 at Northwestern Medicine in McHenry, IL.

Glenn was born August 8, 1934 in Elkhorn, WI, the son of George and Laura (Deisinger) Reed. United in marriage to Betty L. Reed on June 1, 1956 at Our Redeemer Church in Delavan, WI. Longtime member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church. He was the previous owner of Reed's Construction and Pier service.

Surviving are his daughters: Tammie (Steven) Leedle of Smyrna, TN and Lori Reed, Spring Grove, IL. Grandchildren: Andrea (Mathew) Hulan and Adam (Sarah) Leedle. Great grandchildren: Reed, Aston, Noah and Grayson. Sisters: Darlene (Wayne) Sterken and Mildred Boness; brothers: Dave (Ginger) Reed, Vernon (Bev) Reed. Preceeded in death by his wife Betty, his parents and many other friends and relatives. Also survived by nieces, nephews other relatives and many friends.

A visitation will be held Monday September 20, 2021 at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church (416 W Geneva St, Delavan, Wi). from 10:00 a.m. till time of Service at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Timothy Ritter officiating. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memory Gardens Cemetery, Delavan. Lazarczyk Family Funeral Homes-Steinke Chapel is proudly serving the family.