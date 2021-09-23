Menu
Glenn R. Reed
Glenn R. Reed

Aug. 8, 1934 - Sep. 15, 2021

SPRING GROVE - Glenn R. Reed, formerly of Linn Township, Lake Geneva and currently of Spring Grove, IL. Passed away on Wednesday September 15, 2021 at Northwestern Medicine in McHenry, IL.

Glenn was born August 8, 1934 in Elkhorn, WI, the son of George and Laura (Deisinger) Reed. United in marriage to Betty L. Reed on June 1, 1956 at Our Redeemer Church in Delavan, WI. Longtime member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church. He was the previous owner of Reed's Construction and Pier service.

Surviving are his daughters: Tammie (Steven) Leedle of Smyrna, TN and Lori Reed, Spring Grove, IL. Grandchildren: Andrea (Mathew) Hulan and Adam (Sarah) Leedle. Great grandchildren: Reed, Aston, Noah and Grayson. Sisters: Darlene (Wayne) Sterken and Mildred Boness; brothers: Dave (Ginger) Reed, Vernon (Bev) Reed. Preceeded in death by his wife Betty, his parents and many other friends and relatives. Also survived by nieces, nephews other relatives and many friends.

A visitation will be held Monday September 20, 2021 at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church (416 W Geneva St, Delavan, Wi). from 10:00 a.m. till time of Service at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Timothy Ritter officiating. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memory Gardens Cemetery, Delavan. Lazarczyk Family Funeral Homes-Steinke Chapel is proudly serving the family.


Published by Lake Geneva Regional News on Sep. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
20
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Our Redeemer Lutheran Church
426 West Geneva Street, DELAVAN, WI
Sep
20
Service
11:00a.m.
Our Redeemer Lutheran Church
426 West Geneva Street, DELAVAN, WI
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Baptist Memorial Health Reimb
September 28, 2021
Love and sympathy Laurie and your sister.
Ron and Wilma Meyer
September 17, 2021
Sending my deepest and sincerest condolences to your family during this time.
Ashley Sanders
Other
September 17, 2021
