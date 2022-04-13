Menu
Gregory David Betz
1956 - 2022
BORN
1956
DIED
2022
Gregory David Betz

Dec. 30, 1956 - April 4, 2022

WALWORTH - Gregory David Betz was born December 30, 1956 in Chicago, IL to Frederick and Anne (Gorr) Betz. He passed away on Monday April 4, 2022 at his home in Walworth.

Greg was born with the innate ability to diagnose, install, and repair just about anything. He had a vast knowledge of engines, motorcycles, and electricity. When it came to building his house here in Walworth, Greg took on the role of General Contractor. He also had a deep love of music, his collection of vinyl records, fast cars, and electronics. He enjoyed camping, riding his tractors and motorcycle. Through the years, Greg worked at Fields BMW, Komfort Heating and Cooling, and Inspiration Ministries, until his retirement.

Greg is survived by his wife Angelika (Spaeth), whom he married on May 21, 1991 in McHenry, IL; his brother Rick Betz; nieces: Gwynne Betz and Lauren Betz; sister-in-law Julia (David) Reinke; and brother-in-law Frank Spaeth.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, May 14, 2022 at Brick Church, N1509 Brick School Rd., Walworth, WI.

In lieu of flowers memorials contributions may be given to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105

For more information call Toynton Funeral Home at 262-275-2171.


Published by Lake Geneva Regional News on Apr. 13, 2022.
