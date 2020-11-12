Gregory C. Myhre

May 9, 1961 - November 2, 2020

Gregory C. Myhre age 59, of Lake Geneva, Wisconsin passed away peacefully at home on Monday, November 2, 2020 in the arms of his childhood sweetheart Amy (Paxton) Myhre of 42 years, also surrounded by his family. Greg's body came to rest after a longtime cancer related illness.

He will be greeted in heaven by his mother Dee, step-father Lee, and father Gordon.

Survived is his loving wife Amy Myhre, and father-in-law William Paxton. Greg was the proud father of three daughters Jennifer Myhre, Hannah Myhre, Abigail Walbrandt (Nicholas) and son Gregory Myhre. Brother of Craig Myhre, David Lesniewicz (Amy), Jason Lesniewicz, Scott Myhre (Erin), and sisters Karen Venis (David) and Joy Henson.

Uncle to beloved nephews David, Ryan, and Travis Lesniewicz, Adrian Lesniewicz, Nicolas Myhre, Dylan, Tyler and Henry Venis, Carter and Ella Myhre and Madison Henson. He is further survived by other relatives and many friends.

Gregory has always been a hard worker, maintaining multiple jobs to provide for his family. A longtime employee of R&L Spring, his 16th anniversary with the company occurred on the day he passed. Gregory had previously worked at Ames Supply Company in Downers Grove, IL for many years. On weekends he enjoyed employment at Celebration on Wells where he built a second family and was commonly known as "Uncle Greg".

Gregory loved more than anything his wife and family. Beyond that, he had a passion for the Chicago Cubs, Bears and Blackhawks sports teams, loud music, fireworks, a good cigar and relaxing with his grand-dogs while sipping on an ice-cold Heineken.

Private family services are being held. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home of Lake Geneva, WI is proudly serving the Myhre family.