Guy Warner

1961 - 2021

ELKHORN - Guy Warner, 59 years of Elkhorn, WI. Passed away on Friday, June 18, 2021 at St. Luke's Medical Center in Milwaukee. Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 27, 2021 from 3-6 p.m. at Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home, 515 Center Street, Lake Geneva. Private Interment. Betzer-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home is proudly serving the family.