Howard H. "Woody" Woods

June 14, 1929 - March 10, 2021

LAKE GENEVA - Howard H. "Woody" Woods, 91, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on March 10, 2021 in Burlington Memorial Hospital of pneumonia. He was the loving husband to Joyce Lorraine Mangles. On August 26, 2020 they celebrated their 70th Anniversary of marriage and commitment to each other.

Woody was born to the late Harold and Ellen (Engblom) Woods at home in Caspian, MI on June 14, 1929. He graduated from Stambaugh High School in Michigan's Upper Peninsula on June 5, 1947.

Besides his loving wife Joyce; he is survived by his three sons: Don (Mary) Woods of Duxbury, MA, Dave (Jan) Woods of Antioch, IL and Mike (Ruth) Woods of Lake Geneva; one sister, Clarice of Mountain Home, ID; and nine grandchildren; and 20 great grandchildren.

Woody was a people person at heart. If you passed him on the street he would greet you with big hello and consider you a friend. He was a proud member of Speedo's Harborside Cafe Coffee Club for many years where he specialized in friendship, harassment, solving world problems, telling tall tales and eating donuts or cake for breakfast seven days a week.

Woody loved all sports. As a participant he grew up playing baseball, basketball and skiing. He continued playing in adult baseball and basketball leagues until he says his knees gave out. For many years he was an active supporter of Badger High, Lake Geneva YMCA and Carthage College swim teams. He was a youth basketball coach, a torch bearer for Carthage College and an avid fan of any sport he could watch on TV. He was a member of the Lake Geneva Masonic Lodge for 65 years.

Woody worked for the Chicago and Northwestern Railroad as a Station Master for 42 years before retiring in May, 1991. He was the Station Master in Lake Geneva from 1956 until the line was discontinued in August 1975. He worked in the McHenry and Woodstock stations until his retirement.

A celebration of Woody's life will be held on June 14, 2021 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Lake Geneva at 2 p.m. Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. till the service begins. In lieu of other expressions of sympathy the family has asked that you consider a donation in Woody's name to the Lake Geneva YMCA or to the Alzheimer's Association.

