James J. Brittich Sr.

1934 - 2020

James J. Brittich Sr., 86 of Sharon, Wisconsin, passed to eternal life at Lakeland Medical Center on Saturday December 5, 2020. James was born April 22, 1934 in Illinois the son of Joseph M. Brittich and Katherine (Van Every) Brittich. James married Patricia Matlock on August 10, 1957 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He was employed as a Construction Worker.

Surviving are his sons, Scott Brittich of Crosswell, MI., Dale Brittich of Kenosha WI., James (Sheryl) Brittich of Crivitz WI., Todd (Debbie) Brittich of Sharon WI. and Randy Brittich of Racine WI. He is also survived by fifteen grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, brother Frank Brittich, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Preceded in death by his parents, wife Patricia Brittich and grandson Kyle Brittich.

Private services and burial were held at the Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home of Lake Genva, WI is proudly serving the Brittich family.