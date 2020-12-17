Menu
James J. Brittich Sr., 86 of Sharon, Wisconsin, passed to eternal life at Lakeland Medical Center on Saturday December 5, 2020. James was born April 22, 1934 in Illinois the son of Joseph M. Brittich and Katherine (Van Every) Brittich. James married Patricia Matlock on August 10, 1957 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He was employed as a Construction Worker.

Surviving are his sons, Scott Brittich of Crosswell, MI., Dale Brittich of Kenosha WI., James (Sheryl) Brittich of Crivitz WI., Todd (Debbie) Brittich of Sharon WI. and Randy Brittich of Racine WI. He is also survived by fifteen grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, brother Frank Brittich, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Preceded in death by his parents, wife Patricia Brittich and grandson Kyle Brittich.

Private services and burial were held at the Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home of Lake Genva, WI is proudly serving the Brittich family.


Published by Lake Geneva Regional News on Dec. 17, 2020.
My most sincere sympathies are with the Brittich family. God speed.
Denise Ann Dietsche
December 11, 2020
So for your loss , I remember back in my teenage years, your dad was always so easy to talk to!
Steve Tolliver
December 10, 2020
We will miss you Pop's. Until we see you again in the Glorious presence of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. We'll take good care of Todd & Debbie for you!
Bob & Carrie
December 10, 2020
I worked with Jim for many years, he was a good friend. Brittich family, you are in my prayers.
Sam Salerno
December 10, 2020
