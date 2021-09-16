Menu
James Robert Colquhoun
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Schurz High School
FUNERAL HOME
Toynton Funeral Home
328 Kenosha Street
Walworth, WI

James Robert Colquhoun

1935 - 2021

WILLIAMS BAY - James Robert Colquhoun, 86, of Williams Bay, formerly a longtime resident of Park Ridge, IL passed away at home on Sunday, August 29, 2021 after months of declining health. His loving family surrounded him as he entered heaven.

Jim was born on January 19, 1935 in Chicago, IL. He attended Schurz High School, a year of North Park College, and was drafted into the Army in 1957. He married Joan Noel Walker on April 8, 1961 and celebrated their 60th Anniversary earlier this year. He worked his entire career at the General Motors Trucking Division in Chicago, first as a mechanic and then as a service manager.

Jim's love for music and God was evident throughout his life. He enjoyed listening to a wide variety of music, singing with Joan and in various church choirs. He also served as a Deacon at Brentwood Baptist Church in Des Plaines, IL. Even in his period of decline, Jim drew joy and strength from his favorite hymns.

Though a quiet man, Jim communicated the value of hard work, choosing thankfulness, and the importance of facing life with a sense of humor. His gentle manner endeared him to the people he met.

In addition to Joan; Jim is survived by his sister, Lynn (Dennis) Widman; four children: Jennifer (Steve) Hines, Jim (Dawn) Colquhoun, John (Annie) Colquhoun, and Jeremy (Traci) Colquhoun; 13 grandchildren; and one great-grandson.

He was predeceased by his two sisters, Diane Gorman and Barbara Michalsen.

People wishing to may send memorial donations to the American Heart Association or Samaritan's Purse.

Graveside services will be at 12:30 PM on Friday, September 17, 2021 at Memory Gardens Cemetery, 2501 Euclid Ave., Arlington Heights, IL. Please meet at the staging area near the office between 12:00-12:30 PM.

For more information call Toynton Funeral Home 262-275-2171.



Published by Lake Geneva Regional News on Sep. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
17
Graveside service
12:30p.m.
Memory Gardens Cemetery
2501 Euclid Ave., Arlington Heights, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Toynton Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
What a sweet picture and a heartfelt obituary that describes a life devoted to the Lord and well lived. What a wonderful heritage.
Trudi Hays
October 7, 2021
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
September 16, 2021
