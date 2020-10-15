James ""Jim"" G. Heck

1948 - 2020

James "Jim" G. Heck, 72 of Lyons, WI, passed away on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Aurora St. Luke's Medical Center in Milwaukee, WI. He was born July 7, 1948 in Burlington, WI, the son of the late Anthony and Romana (Lasch) Heck. Jim graduated from St. Mary's Catholic High School in Burlington, WI. He was united in marriage to Lynn M. Weber on July 11, 1970 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Lyons, WI. Jim was an avid hunter, trap shooter and fisherman. Some of his best time was spent up in Wood County Wisconsin. Jim enjoyed coaching and helping out with Burlington Demons Trap Shooting team. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, who will be deeply missed.

Jim is survived by his beloved wife of 50 years, Lynn, two sons, Joe (Yvonne Schneider) Heck of Burlington, WI and Tony (Christine) Heck of Lake Geneva, nine grandchildren; Justine, Josie, Christian, Alicia, Jenna, Mason, Corrine, Lacy and Michael, eight great-grandchildren, two cousins; Madeline Schaeffer and Mary Roath, and many extended family members. He was preceded in death by his parents, aunt, Leona Chudada and cousin, John Chudada.

Per Jim's request, a memorial shoot was held on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at the Burlington Conservation Shoot. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Jim's name to Burlington Demon Shooting Team, 6065 Brever Rd. Burlington, WI 53105. Online guest book at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com. Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory completed arrangements for the Heck Family.