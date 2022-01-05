Dr. James Meloyd Loftus

Oct. 12, 1934 - Jan. 3, 2022

Dr. James Meloyd Loftus born October 12, 1934 in Madison, WI was called to his eternal life January 3, 2022. He is survived by his wife, Mary Lou of 66 years; his four sons: Dr. James (Dr. Linda) Loftus, William (Rick Cherry) Loftus, Dr. Daniel (Sharon) Loftus, Kenneth (Karen) Loftus; four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. He is preceeded in death by his parents: Meloyd and Gladys Loftus and his sister, Karen (Loftus) Jordan.

Dr. Jim grew up in Madison and graduated from Madison East High School. He graduated from Palmer College of Chiropractic in 1956 and interned at the B.J. Palmer Research Clinic. Dr. Loftus practiced for 45 years in East Troy. When he retired and gave the reins to Dr. Tina Sullivan, he and Mary moved to Lake Geneva, WI. He was the perfect Chiropractic influencer to many students and patients. Dr. Jim was one who could not stand still. He held many key posts in his Chiropractic field and was awarded the Dr. Tueteberg achievement award for outstanding effort for the Chiroproactic profession. He served on several boards for the East Troy Kiwanis Club, East Troy School Board, Wisconsin Chiropractic Association, St. Paul's Lutheran Curch, Good Shepard Lutheran Church, and First Lutheran Church. He volunteered and served with several

local social programs. Dr. Loftus was an avid Wisconsin sports fan, including all the activities of his children and local sports heroes, holding Green Bay Packer tickets since 1956. Fishing in Canada, Florida and Alaska with family and friends was a favorite pastime.

A special Thank You to the Aurora Home Health and Hospice workers.

In lieu of flowers, you are asked to make a contribution to First Lutheran Church in Lake Geneva.

A visitation will be held at the First Ev. Lutheran Church (101 Logan St., Lake Geneva, WI) on Saturday, January 8, 2022 from 9:00 to 10:45 a.m. with a service at 11:00 a.m. Pastor Bartelt is officiating. Private burial will be at the Roselawn Memorial Park in Monona, WI.

Lazarczyk Family Funeral Homes, Steinke Chapel of lake Geneva, WI is proudly serving the Loftus family.