James M. Olson Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
Derrick Funeral Home
800 Park Drive
Lake Geneva, WI

James M. Olson Jr.

1979 - 2021

James M. Olson Jr., 41, a lifelong resident of the Lake Geneva area, died Friday February 19, 2021 in Kenosha, WI. James Michael Olson Jr. was born in Burlington, WI on October 30, 1979 the son of James M. and Carol (Marovich) Olson Sr. He graduated from Badger High School with the class of 1997. James enjoyed playing his guitar and listening to heavy metal music. He spent many happy hours fishing at Land "O" Lakes, WI. His happiest hours were spending time with his niece Desna. He also loved to paint and draw.

James is survived by: his mother Carol Olson of Lake Geneva, his maternal grandmother Genevieve "Nee Nee" Dobay of Lake Geneva, WI, his sister Jenna Olson of Lake Geneva and his niece Desna. He was preceded in death by his father James M. Olson Sr.

There will be a Gathering of Friends Saturday February 27 2021 from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. in the main chapel of the Derrick Funeral Home in Lake Geneva, WI. Private family burial will be in the spring at Cemetery of the Pines in Boulder Junction, WI.

James' family has requested that those coming to the gathering wear their favorite Heavy Metal or Fishing T shirt.

In lieu of other expressions of sympathy memorials are requested in James' name to the Art Department at Badger High School.

Derrick Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the Olson with arrangements. To post a condolence please www.derrickfuneralhome.com


Published by Lake Geneva Regional News on Feb. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
27
Funeral service
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Derrick Funeral Home and Cremation Services
800 Park Drive, Lake Geneva, WI
