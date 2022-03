Janet Marilyn Rodriguez

Janet Marilyn Rodriguez, age 82, of Darien, WI passed to eternal life on Friday, February 26, 2021 at Alden Meadow Health Center in Clinton, WI.

Visitation will be held at the Darien Community Baptist Church (11 1st Street, Darien, WI) on Friday March 5th, 2021 from 10-12 AM with funeral service at 12 PM. Interment will be at the Darien Cemetery. Betzer-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home is proudly serving the family.