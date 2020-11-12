Jean Casciaro

9/14/1934 - 11/1/2020

FONTANA - Jean Casciaro, age 86, of Fontana, WI died peacefully surrounded by her loving family on November 1, 2020.

Jean was born in Chicago, IL on September 14, 1934 to Edwin and Helen Murray . She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.She treasured her family and was fondly called "gigi" by her grandchildren. Jean was an accomplished golfer and a long time member of Big Foot Country Club, Fontana, WI. She resided in Naples, FL and Fontana, WI.

Jean was proceeded in death by the love of her life, Ralph A. Casciaro. She is survived by her daughters Dr. Karen (Dr. Graham Woodward) Casciaro, Kimberly (Randy) Roggensack, her sons Gregory (Kathleen) Casciaro, Ralph (Lidia) Casciaro Jr., John (Heide) Casciaro, and Richard (Lisa) Casciaro, 16 grandchildren, 13 great- grandchildren, 1 sister Joan (Art) de St. Aubin, 3 brothers Dick Murray, Bob (Sarah) Murray, and Ken Murray.

A private mass and burial service will be held on November 13, 2020 in Fontana, WI. Donations in lieu of flowers, in memory of Jean, may be made to Healing Hands Medical Mission, P.O. Box 864, St. Charles, IL 60174 orwww.healinghandsmission.com.

