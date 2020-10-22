Jean Tranquilli Damrow

1948 - 2020

Jean Tranquilli Damrow, 72 of Madison, WI passed away on October 17, 2020 after a fierce battle with pancreatic cancer

In 1948, Jean was born in Springfield, IL to her parents Armand and Armistice Tranquilli. She graduated from Auburn High School in 1966. Jean then attended Illinois State University in Normal, IL and graduated from the University of Illinois in Champaign-Urbana in 1970 with a Bachelor's Degree in Elementary Education. Jean taught for ten years in the Champaign School District, while also earning her Master's Degree in Education. In 1978 Jean married Roger Damrow. They enjoyed 42 years together, living most of that time in Lake Geneva, WI. Jean taught another 15 years in the Burlington and Wheatland Center School Districts and earned her Advanced Certificate of Reading at UW Whitewater during that time. She was dedicated to the lives of her students and helping them to succeed both personally and academically. Jean and Roger have spent the last 15 years in Fitchburg, WI, enjoying all that the vibrant, progressive city of Madison offers.

In retirement, Jean and Roger spent time at a little cabin in Door County. Jean loved exploring the area, appreciating the beauty in nature, biking, cross country skiing, and visiting antique shops. With a healthy appetite for learning, she loved the opportunity to travel and immerse herself into a region's history and culture. Jean and Roger crisscrossed the US and Canada many times, camping in scenic State and National Parks. They especially enjoyed a few travels together overseas, visiting the home countries of their parents.

Blessed with incredible creativity and an eye for detail, Jean enjoyed the art of knitting, quilting, and weaving. She was filled with empathy and generosity – extending both hands to help her family, friends, the lost, and the lonely. Jean spent many days digging in the soil, rearranging plants, and adding special touches to gardens wherever she lived; she sought to honor her mother with gorgeous displays of both annuals and perennials

In accordance with her wishes, there will be no formal services at this time. The immediate family will gather in Door County in 2021 for a burial of ashes.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to UW Carbone Cancer Center, or the Agrace Foundation, in Madison, WI.