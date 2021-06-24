Jeffery Creighton Allen

January 30, 1951 - June 10, 2021

SEBASTIAN, FL - Renaissance Man and beloved brother, uncle, and friend, Jeffery Creighton Allen passed away on Thursday, June 10th in Sebastian, FL at the age of 70. Born January 30, 1951 in Chicago, IL to Simon and Marian Allen, "JJ" grew up in Williams Bay, WI along with his older brothers, Andy, Peter and Tom and younger sister, Patty. Growing up in the small-town environment offered Jeff and his family many long-lasting friendships.

After graduating from Lakeland School in Elkhorn, WI, Jeff worked in many capacities in the Williams Bay restaurant industry with long stints at Charley O's and Daddy Maxwell's Diner. Customers and co-workers at both establishments were among his dearest friends.

Jeff grew up watching as many sports as he could, always rooting for the WI teams; he was known to plan his day around when the Packers or the Brewers were playing. While he loved watching professional sports, he especially loved watching Williams Bay High School compete. A Bulldog through and through; he was never shy about offering his prescription glasses to a biased referee or shouting "DEFENSE" from the sidelines. It was this fanatic spirit that would last a lifetime and earn him the nickname as Williams Bay's #1 Fan.

Born with challenges, Jeff did not begin walking until he was 3 1, however, he never let anything stop him. It was his passion and love for sports, as well as encouragement from family friends and neighbors, that Jeff embarked on a journey of his own which involved long-distance running. Ultimately in 1985, at the age of 34, Jeff competed in the Chicago Marathon finishing respectfully and remarkably, in 5 hours and 3 minutes, among the middle of the pack. As his running came to an end, Jeff continued to enjoy long daily walks, as long as it was not too cold outside. His neighbors, in both WI and FL, will remember his perpetual smile and cordial 'tip-of-the-cap' as he would return their trash cans from the curb to the front of the house as a neighborly gesture.

A Williams Bay legend, Jeff will forever be remembered by his loving brothers: Peter Allen (Peggy), Tom Allen (Debbie), Scott Lowell (Melissa); his sister, Patty Valdes (Ed); his sister-in-law,, Joanne Allen; his nephews: Adam Allen (Marisa), Drew Allen (Katie), Bo Valdes; his nieces: Amanda Valdes-Baierl (Jesse), Maggie Wolfgram (Jay), Annabel Handler (Ross), Molly Lowell; his great nieces and nephews: Drew Baierl, Andrew Allen, Girreth Allen, Isaac Allen, Elouise Wolfgram, Simon Wolfgram, and Hazel Handler; and many loving friends including, Maureen and Steve Otten, Janette Maxwell, Charlie Obligato, John Erickson, Bob Carlson, as well as the Williams Bay community.

He is predeceased by his parents, Simon and Marian McCarthy Allen and his brother Andrew Allen.

A private celebration of his life will be held in his and his mother's memory the weekend of September 24 – 26th (this weekend would be Marian's 100th birthday). More details will be forthcoming.

Donations may be made in Jeff's honor to the Williams Bay High School Athletic Department.