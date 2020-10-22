Menu
Jennifer Lee Bonni

Jennifer Lee Bonni, 59, of Pell Lake passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa, WI.

She was the loving wife of Anthony M. Bonni, Sr. and mother of Anthony M. Bonni, Jr. and Michael T. Bonni. Jennifer is also survived by her father Montey Slaybaugh, siblings Connie (John) Morris and Tony (Stevie) Slaybaugh; Brother-in-law Glen R. Bonni, Jacqueline Peirce, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends. She was preceded by her mother Barbara.

Private services were held. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home, Lake Geneva, is proudly serving the Bonni family.


Published by Lake Geneva Regional News on Oct. 22, 2020.
