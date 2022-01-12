Menu
Jerald D. "Jerry" Vavra
1940 - 2022
BORN
1940
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Shriner-Hager-Gohlke Funeral Home
1455 Mansion Dr
Monroe, WI

Jerald "Jerry" D. Vavra

April 9, 1940 - Jan. 6, 2022

MONROE - Jerald "Jerry" D. Vavra, age 81, of Monroe died on January 6, 2022 at SSM Health Monroe Hospital. He was born April 9, 1940 the son of James and Mavis (McGee) Vavra. He graduated from Lake Geneva High School. He married Margie (Blum) Marty on August 5, 1984 at St. John's United Church of Christ.

Jerry worked at Dick's Supermarket, now known as Piggly Wiggly, in Monroe for many years. He was a member of St. John's United Church of Christ. Jerry dedicated many years to the Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge #754 in Monroe where he held several officer positions. He was proud to have younger, family generations join as well. He loved bowling and going to the casino, in his younger years he enjoyed golfing and playing slow-pitch softball.

Jerry is survived by his wife of 37 years, Margie; children: Rich (Joy) Vavra of Hannibal, MO, Sheree Marty of Monroe, Scott Marty of Monroe, Scott (Lisa) Vavra of Juda, Larry (Lisa) Vavra of Monroe, and Tammy Vavra of Monroe; grandchildren: Heaven, Angel, and RC (Dani) Faulkner, Travis and Tierra Marty, Mitch (Jessica Mauerman), Samantha, and Tyler (Ashley) Marty, Brandon, Cody, Kelsey, and Natalee Vavra, Dalton and Dustin Vavra, and Hailey Vavra; 10 great-grandchildren; sister, Diana (Ken) Johnson of Lake Geneva; sister-in-law, Linda Vavra; and brother-in-law, Al Kordoske.

He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, twin brother, Jim Vavra, Rosemary Kordoske, and Larry Vavra.

A Moose Tribute Service will be held at 12:00 PM on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Shriner Hager Gohlke Funeral Home, followed immediately by a Funeral Service with Reverend Todd Hackman officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until the time of service on Saturday at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to the family at: shriner111.com.

Visitation January 15, 2022 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Shriner Hager Gohlke Funeral Home. Funeral January 15, 2022 12:00 PM at Shriner Hager Gohlke Funeral Home.


Published by Lake Geneva Regional News on Jan. 12, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
15
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Shriner-Hager-Gohlke Funeral Home
1455 Mansion Dr, Monroe, WI
Jan
15
Service
12:00p.m.
Shriner-Hager-Gohlke Funeral Home
1455 Mansion Dr, Monroe, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Shriner-Hager-Gohlke Funeral Home
