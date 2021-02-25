Jim Young (Harry)

1953 - 2021

Jim was born May 1, 1953 in Elkhorn, Wisconsin to Harry W. and Lucy H. (Haines) Young. He passed away at his home in Walworth after a short battle with cancer.

Along with his wife, Teresa, Jim owned their own business, Jim Young Enterprises, taking care of many Lake homes in the area. He married Teresa (Jones) Young on July 4, 1993. He loved to cook, canning, creating flowerbeds, landscaping design, and vegetable gardening. He as in volved with the Cub Scouts for 8 years.

Jim is survived by his wife Teresa, 3 sons from his first marriage, Matthew (Nancy) Young of Chip Falls, John (Debbie) Young of Delavan, Brian (Susan) Young of Jupiter, FL and Joseph Krawczyk of Burlington; 7 grandchildren and 3 great grandkids; sisters Lucy J. Peters of Burlington and Susan (Steve) Doemel of Whitewater; as well as many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; great niece Stephanie Abell; great nephew Kia Anderson; as well as many aunts and uncles.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 24, at Toynton Funeral Home, 328 Kenosha, Walworth from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM.

For more information visit www.ToyntonFuneralHome.com or call the funeral home at 262-275-2171.