Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Lake Geneva Regional News
Lake Geneva Regional News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jim Young
1953 - 2021
BORN
1953
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Toynton Funeral Home
328 Kenosha Street
Walworth, WI

Jim Young (Harry)

1953 - 2021

Jim was born May 1, 1953 in Elkhorn, Wisconsin to Harry W. and Lucy H. (Haines) Young. He passed away at his home in Walworth after a short battle with cancer.

Along with his wife, Teresa, Jim owned their own business, Jim Young Enterprises, taking care of many Lake homes in the area. He married Teresa (Jones) Young on July 4, 1993. He loved to cook, canning, creating flowerbeds, landscaping design, and vegetable gardening. He as in volved with the Cub Scouts for 8 years.

Jim is survived by his wife Teresa, 3 sons from his first marriage, Matthew (Nancy) Young of Chip Falls, John (Debbie) Young of Delavan, Brian (Susan) Young of Jupiter, FL and Joseph Krawczyk of Burlington; 7 grandchildren and 3 great grandkids; sisters Lucy J. Peters of Burlington and Susan (Steve) Doemel of Whitewater; as well as many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; great niece Stephanie Abell; great nephew Kia Anderson; as well as many aunts and uncles.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 24, at Toynton Funeral Home, 328 Kenosha, Walworth from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM.

For more information visit www.ToyntonFuneralHome.com or call the funeral home at 262-275-2171.


Published by Lake Geneva Regional News on Feb. 25, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Toynton Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Toynton Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.