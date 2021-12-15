John C. Bartos

Nov. 24, 1947 - Dec. 7, 2021

WAUNAKEE - John C. Bartos, 74 of Waunakee, WI and formerly of Lake Geneva, WI passed away on December 7, 2021, at UW Hospital in Madison.

John was born on November 24, 1947, in Elkhorn, WI to the late Charles and Dorothy (Zoellner) Bartos. John graduated in 1966 from Badger High School in Lake Geneva. He then attended the University of Wisconsin, earning his Bachelor's in Psychology.

After graduation, John was able to fulfill a dream of backpacking throughout Europe before beginning his career at Mendota Mental Health Institute in Madison, where he worked for over 20 years.

John is survived by his sister Valerie Laine of AZ; his brother James (Hyly) Bartos of Whitewater, WI; and his nephew Shannon Laine of AZ. Preceded in death by his parents. Also survived by other relatives and friends.

John was a proud supporter of the Bucks, Brewers, Badgers and Packers.

Lazarczyk Family Funeral Homes, Steinke Chapel of Lake Geneva, is proudly serving the family.