John Fred Cooper

GENOA CITY - John Fred Cooper, 79, of Genoa City, WI, died the night of January 5, 2022, while relaxing in his favorite chair and watching one of his favorite movies with his loving wife of 44 years by his side.

As a child, John moved with his family from Northern California to Wisconsin, where he grew up as a farmer and graduated from Tri-County High School in Plainfield. John served in the U.S. Army 256th MP Co. as a Military Policeman. A Master Woodworker and Clockmaker for more than 30 years, he retired from Klockit (Lake Geneva) in 2008. Up until his passing, he continued to create furniture and crafts through Cooper Classic Woodcrafts.

Husband to Geraldine Cooper (nee Duros); father to: Troy Meinburg, Koko (Jim Langan) Cooper, and Jarrett (Lisa) Cooper; adoring grandpa to: Dane and Gabrielle Meinburg, and Francesca Cooper; brother to: Dan (Joanne) Cooper and Patricia (Bob) Swain. In death, he reunites with his parents Fred and Edonnie Cooper (nee Hamers), as well as his brother, Richard Cooper, and his sister, Alyce Lantis.

John Cooper was one of the most hard-working, generous, and soulful people anyone could ever hope to know. His death leaves a hole in this world that can be filled only by giving of ourselves to help others as he so often did. In this spirit, the family welcomes donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in lieu of flowers.

At John's request, there will be neither funeral nor memorial services. Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home and Crematory of Genoa City is assisting the family.