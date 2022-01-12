Menu
John Fred Cooper
1942 - 2022
BORN
1942
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes
113 Freeman St.
Genoa City, WI

John Fred Cooper

GENOA CITY - John Fred Cooper, 79, of Genoa City, WI, died the night of January 5, 2022, while relaxing in his favorite chair and watching one of his favorite movies with his loving wife of 44 years by his side.

As a child, John moved with his family from Northern California to Wisconsin, where he grew up as a farmer and graduated from Tri-County High School in Plainfield. John served in the U.S. Army 256th MP Co. as a Military Policeman. A Master Woodworker and Clockmaker for more than 30 years, he retired from Klockit (Lake Geneva) in 2008. Up until his passing, he continued to create furniture and crafts through Cooper Classic Woodcrafts.

Husband to Geraldine Cooper (nee Duros); father to: Troy Meinburg, Koko (Jim Langan) Cooper, and Jarrett (Lisa) Cooper; adoring grandpa to: Dane and Gabrielle Meinburg, and Francesca Cooper; brother to: Dan (Joanne) Cooper and Patricia (Bob) Swain. In death, he reunites with his parents Fred and Edonnie Cooper (nee Hamers), as well as his brother, Richard Cooper, and his sister, Alyce Lantis.

John Cooper was one of the most hard-working, generous, and soulful people anyone could ever hope to know. His death leaves a hole in this world that can be filled only by giving of ourselves to help others as he so often did. In this spirit, the family welcomes donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in lieu of flowers.

At John's request, there will be neither funeral nor memorial services. Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home and Crematory of Genoa City is assisting the family.



Published by Lake Geneva Regional News on Jan. 12, 2022.
I would like to offer my condolences to the family of John Cooper. I knew John from working at Klockit, Primex family of companies. I retired from there a few years before John. He was a great guy and woodworker. I have a clock in my living room that John made, before it was retired from the Klockit catalog, it was hung in my office at work and given to me in my retirement. I offer you my prayers and sympathy
Nancy Pratt
Work
January 13, 2022
Geri, My most sincere condolences to you and the entire family. You are in my thoughts and prayers. May you find comfort in your many memories together- in a life well-lived and a life shared together. God bless John's soul and may God's light shine upon him and the souls of all those we love who have departed this life. Sincerely, Chris Siegel
Chris Siegel
Friend
January 13, 2022
Our most sincere condolences and sympathies to John's family. Longtime friends to John, Geri and their families we send our love to let them know we have them in our prayers. God bless. Rich & Ginny
Rich & Ginny Watson
Friend
January 12, 2022
