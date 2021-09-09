John A. Hickey, Sr.

October 13, 1937 - August 23, 2021

LYONS - John A. Hickey, Sr., of Lyons Township, WI, died Monday August 23, 2021 at his home. John Anthony Hickey was born in Oak Park, IL on October 13, 1937 the son of the late Bernard and Marie (Testa) Hickey. On October 1, 1960 in Cicero, IL he was united in marriage to the former Barbara Rocush. John had worked in construction and maintenance for many years. He had been the Sextan at Saint Francis deSales Catholic Cemetery for several years.

John was an avid reader. He enjoyed healthy living, spending time doing yard work and tending to his garden.

John is survived by: Barbara, his wife of almost 61 years; four children: Anne Marie (Tom) Johnston of Twin Lakes, WI, John A. Hickey, Jr. of Spring Prairie, WI, Belinda Marie (Chris) Schoedel of Burlington, WI and Celeste Marie (James) Jolly of Algonquin, IL; eight grandchildren: Alyssa, Thomas, Jordan, David, Melissa, Matthew, Alexis and Julia; a brother, Bernard Hickey of Fontana, WI and a sister, Mary Fran Byrnes also of Fontana. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Lorraine Therese Hickey.

Private funeral services and interment will be held. In lieu of other expressions of sympathy memorials are requested in John's name to Lakeland Animal Shelter or to Holy Hill - Basilica and Shrine in Hubertus, WI.

Derrick Funeral Home in Lake Geneva is honored to be assisting the Hickey family with arrangements.

To post a condolence please visit www.derrickfuneralhome.com.