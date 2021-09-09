John Anthony Hickey

October 13, 1937 - August 23, 2021

The world needs more Papa Johns. I want you to meet my father through my eyes. His name is John Hickey. He's been married to my mother his whole life and loved her and cherished her so. He put his family and obligations first. He's a respected and honored father because he was one to respect and honor.

A father of five children and myself a mother of three, I don't know where he kept his patience raising us. This man would come home one day from sucking exhaust on the Stevenson (his words) and say, "Barb pack up the kids were going on vacation." He drove us all over the country never losing his cool; other drivers not so much.

As we were growing up, he molded us into all that we are standing before you today. If you commit to a job you finish it. You do each job right and well. There are no quitters. He took his whole family to church every Sunday and as adults in his house, he expected the same. If dad says NO; it's NO. There was no asking another time; it was over and out of respect we listened. Don't even think of disrespecting or swearing at mom during the day because when he'd come home you better pray she did not tell him or you'd be picking your teeth up off the floor.

This man got our whole family to say the rosary for Blessed Mother. His mother said it. He said it . I say it. For her because Blessed Mother asks us to say it. Period. My father did everything.

This man worked 40 plus hours every week, came home to my mother and his family after work every day. Over coffee they would discuss their days and it was their time alone. He did not hit the bar first, he came home to the gift of a wife and family God gave him and we were never afraid of MY dad.

He always lived to take care of what God has given you or hell take it away and whatever you abuse you destroy.

Every weekend, for as far back as I can remember, this man handwashed and polished his car and my mother's car. Believe me, if there was a scaratch, you would hear about it.

He did all the home repairs and maintainance and took care of the yard and all the mowing. Every weekend we was busy working on something.

He woke up with the mindset, how much can I get done today, not how little. Where he found the time to get it all done is a mystery. He never complained; said, "idle hands do the devils work."

We grew up with pets too. At one time, we had three or four German Shepherds in our house. For us, they were TV pillows for others, guard dogs.

My awe of this country and my tears of God Bless The USA song is because of all the travels we made across this beautiful America we call home.

This man provided for all of us and went out of his way to always say something kind or nice to others.

Being around him, you would realize the gentleness and quiet strength this man carried.

He enjoyed reading about the planets and our solar system. He knew we came from something far greater than ourselves. He knew he was a star seed and I believe him.

This man practiced all the Holy Spirit's virtues-His was the hand you wanted to hold.

I'm humbly grateful to call this man MY FATHER, my pops.

He also loved women not as mens entertainment but for their beauty and loveliness. He said, we were all just lovely. He appreciated the beauty and grace in every woman.

We all know you showed us your time had come - You will forever be in our hearts and cherished deeply.

Your absence is deafening. We will love you forever. Rest In Peace, POPS.