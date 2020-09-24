John P. Morzos 1929 - 2020 Beloved father John P. Morzos went to heaven May 13th 2020. He was a devoted and loving husband to Faith, and a loving father to his surviving children, John P. Morzos Jr., Darryl Morzos, and Donna Morzos Hoffman. He was also a proud grandfather and great grandfather . He was a loving husband to his first wife Jennifer, with whom he had his children. He was an Air Force Veteran of WWII. My dad will be greatly missed by all of his family. We were fortunate and blessed to have him of sound mind up until his passing. We love you dad. A memorial service will be held September 18, 2020 at the Veterans Cemetary in Union Grove Wisconsin at 11am. His daughter can be reached at 732-986-7879.