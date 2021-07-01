Menu
John L. Palmer Sr.
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Derrick Funeral Home
800 Park Drive
Lake Geneva, WI

John L. Palmer, Sr.

July 29, 1934 - June 16, 2021

LINN TOWNSHIP - John L. Palmer, Sr., 86, of Linn Township passed away unexpectedly at Golden Years in Lake Geneva, WI on June 16, 2021.

Born John Louis Palmer to the late Louis and Marcia Palmer on July 29, 1934, in Chicago, IL.

John was a member of the graduating Class of 1953 from Walworth High School. After high school he enlisted in the United State Army where he served until he was honorably discharged on October 19, 1955. John went on to earn a Bachelor's Degree in Criminal Justice from Mitton College in 1981. On March 1, 1969, at St. Benedict's Church in Fontana, WI John was united into marriage to Carol Ann Brinckmann.

John was Chief of Police of Linn Township for 34 years. John was instrumental in starting the Geneva Lakes Law Enforcement on Geneva Lake and was a Water Safety Patrol board member. After John retired from Law

Enforcement, he went on to be a Walworth County Coroner for 12 years. John was a founding charter member of the BigFoot Lions Club, a Field Secretary

for Geneva Lake Association for 18 years, a Wisconsin Relator, and was also the founder of the boater safety program on Geneva Lake.

John is survived by his wife of more than 52 years, Carol; three children: John L. (Laura) Palmer II of Linn Township, Marcia (Daniel) Hammett of Linn Township, and B.J. (Lynn) Palmer of Crystal Lake survived John. Six

grandchildren: Gage Palmer, Esme Palmer, Daniel J. (Christina) Hammett, Maureen (Johnny) Rebhorn, Maddie Palmer and Hannah Palmer all survive John. John was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Paul Palmer

and his sister Portia Wendt.

Private family service for John will be held sometime in the future.

In lieu of other expressions of sympathy the family has asked that you donate in John's name to St. Benedict's Catholic Church. Donation information is printed below.

To post an online condolence please visit www.derrickfuneralhome.com.

Derrick Funeral Home of Lake Geneva, WI is honored to be assisting the family of John Palmer.



Published by Lake Geneva Regional News on Jul. 1, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Derrick Funeral Home
So many great memories of the years at Reek School with John, Marcia, and B.J. and Carol (the mother to go to if you needed something done!) My thoughts and prayers are with you all! John Sr. was one of kind!
Sharon Munson Worth
Friend
July 1, 2021
An old friend and partner in law enforcement. God speed.
William Holder
June 24, 2021
A good friend and Co workers in law enforcement And we had alot of laughs together My sympathy to all
Pat Jenner
Friend
June 24, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of John's passing. I wish you peace and love from the Racky and Kinnerk Families.
Karen Racky
June 23, 2021
You all will be in our thought and prayers.i
Roger & Marilyn Gonzagowski
Friend
June 18, 2021
