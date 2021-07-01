John L. Palmer, Sr.

July 29, 1934 - June 16, 2021

LINN TOWNSHIP - John L. Palmer, Sr., 86, of Linn Township passed away unexpectedly at Golden Years in Lake Geneva, WI on June 16, 2021.

Born John Louis Palmer to the late Louis and Marcia Palmer on July 29, 1934, in Chicago, IL.

John was a member of the graduating Class of 1953 from Walworth High School. After high school he enlisted in the United State Army where he served until he was honorably discharged on October 19, 1955. John went on to earn a Bachelor's Degree in Criminal Justice from Mitton College in 1981. On March 1, 1969, at St. Benedict's Church in Fontana, WI John was united into marriage to Carol Ann Brinckmann.

John was Chief of Police of Linn Township for 34 years. John was instrumental in starting the Geneva Lakes Law Enforcement on Geneva Lake and was a Water Safety Patrol board member. After John retired from Law

Enforcement, he went on to be a Walworth County Coroner for 12 years. John was a founding charter member of the BigFoot Lions Club, a Field Secretary

for Geneva Lake Association for 18 years, a Wisconsin Relator, and was also the founder of the boater safety program on Geneva Lake.

John is survived by his wife of more than 52 years, Carol; three children: John L. (Laura) Palmer II of Linn Township, Marcia (Daniel) Hammett of Linn Township, and B.J. (Lynn) Palmer of Crystal Lake survived John. Six

grandchildren: Gage Palmer, Esme Palmer, Daniel J. (Christina) Hammett, Maureen (Johnny) Rebhorn, Maddie Palmer and Hannah Palmer all survive John. John was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Paul Palmer

and his sister Portia Wendt.

Private family service for John will be held sometime in the future.

In lieu of other expressions of sympathy the family has asked that you donate in John's name to St. Benedict's Catholic Church. Donation information is printed below.

