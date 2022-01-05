John W. "Jack" Reinholm

Sept. 5, 1939 - Dec. 21, 2021

TWIN LAKES - John W. "Jack" Reinholm, 82, of Twin Lakes, WI, passed away Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at Tender Reflections in Elkhorn, WI. John W. Reinholm was born in Detroit, MI on September 5, 1939, the son of Thomas and Charlotte (Golombisky) Reinholm. On January 2, 1993, in Williams Bay, WI, he was united in marriage to Diane "Suzy" Parker. He had worked for many years at Prime Manufacturing in Genoa City, WI.

Jack loved spending time outdoors hiking and playing golf. He enjoyed spending time with his kids in Little League Sports and as Scout Master.

Jack is survived by: Suzy, the love of his life; three children: Pamela Carlino, John Reinholm and Noah Reinholm; three grandchildren: Allison, Katie and Rachel. He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers: Thomas and Richard.

Services for Jack will be held on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. at the New Life Bible Church in Twin Lakes, WI. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until time of services.

In lieu of other expressions of sympathy memorials are requested in Jack's name to: Lakeland Animal Welfare Society, 3615 State Road 67, Delavan, WI 53115.

Derrick Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the Reinholm family with arrangements.

