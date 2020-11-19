John W. Hauch

1933 - 2020

Of Williams Bay - John W. Hauch was born May 7, 1933 in Oak Park, Illinois to Walter and Agnes (Mayer) Hauch. He passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020 at Golden Years of Lake Geneva.

After graduation in 1954 from Syracuse University, John served in the army during the Korean War (1954-56). He began his career as a CPA with Touche Ross Nevin Bailey & Smart in 1957, went on to become a partner at Main Lafrentz and eventually opened his own accounting firm. He married Marlene in 1960 and resided in LaGrange Park, IL for 30 years moving to Williams Bay, WI in 1990. While accounting was his career, his true passion was playing and coaching sports. He played basketball & baseball at Syracuse and baseball for the Army at Fort Ord. He spent years coaching and mentoring many kids on Robert's baseball & basketball teams as well as grandson Michael's teams. He was most proud of his five amazing grandchildren. He was a beloved husband, father and grandfather and will be missed by all.

John is survived by his children Linda (L. Richard) Petracca and Robert D. (Bridget) Hauch; and grandchildren Michael, Laura, Heidi, Clare, Lindsey.

He was preceded in death by his wife of over 50 years, Marlene (Hauptmann) Hauch.

Due to the current pandemic, services will be scheduled in the spring.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Williams Bay United Church of Christ, 46 Stam St, Williams Bay, WI 53191. He was eternally grateful for their support and kindness during Marlene's illness.

