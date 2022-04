John A. Ward

John A. Ward, 85, of Delavan, WI passed away on Friday, September 24, 2021 at home. Graveside with Military Honors will take place at Roselawn Memory Gardens (3045 WI-67, Lake Geneva) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at 10:30a.m.

